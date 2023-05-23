HEC alerts students about universities' NOC

The Higher Education Commission's logo. — Twitter/@hecpakofficial

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday alerted students and parents to ensure that the university has a valid no-objection certificate (NOC) to offer certain programmes before taking admission.

Issuing a list of universities that were issued NOCs, the commission stated that the programmes include MPhil, MS, equivalent and PhD.

According to official sources, the HEC has made it mandatory since November 7, 2013, for all universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) to obtain a NOC before launching MS/MPhil or equivalent and a PhD programme.

The higher education authority also said that the affiliated colleges or institutions are not allowed to offer the above-mentioned programmes.

"Parents and all prospective students are advised not to take admissions in PhD and MPhil/MS programmes offered by the universities/degree awarding institutions or sub-campuses operating without prior NOC from the HEC as well as those offered and taught at any affiliated institution/college," the statement added.

The HEC has also issued a warning that it will not recognise or attest to the degrees awarded in violation of its guidelines.