Pakistan Martyrs' Day: Schools to 'remain closed' on May 25

The picture shows female students in a classroom. — AFP/File

All the schools will remain closed on account of Pakistan Martyrs' Day on May 25, the Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) announced on Tuesday.

President of APPSF Kashif Mirza said that board exams will be held as per schedule, however, the classes will resume regularly on May 26 as per schedule.



Mirza said that all the summer vacations across the country will start from June 15 to August 14, adding that the schools will reopen on August 15.

Meanwhile, the president also said that the summer vacations in the province of Sindh will begin from June 1 to July 31.

The Federal Government announced to fully take part in the Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan with rallies planned for the day, sources told Geo News earlier today.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also lead a rally and the federal government is also mulling announcing a public holiday.

The announcement of the Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan comes after Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir a day earlier announced that May 25 would be marked as "Pakistan Martyrs' Day".