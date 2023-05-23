SC hears ECP's plea seeking review of Punjab poll decision

A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad, Pakistan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court is hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) review petition challenging the apex court's order of setting May 14 as the date for holding elections in Punjab, claiming that appointing the date for the election is not the mandate of superior courts under the Constitution.

The plea is being heard by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial — who is heading the bench— Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar.

This is the same three-member bench that passed the order of conducting Punjab polls on May 14.

The court on April 4, ordered the ECP to ask for funds from the federal government to conduct the polls. However, the electoral body claimed that no funds had been released.

Then on May 3, the election commission filed an application for a review of the court's decision.

Previous hearing

During the previous hearing, on May 15, the apex court bench had reiterated its desire that both parties resolve the matter through negotiations.

Bring a solution to the narrative that is being made by both sides,” the CJP had instructed, adding that PTI's Barrister Ali Zafar was right to say that “the ball is in the government's court”.

He directed Barrister Zafar to speak to his leadership if the government invites them for talks.

There are "mature political parties" on both sides, the top judge had observed, before adjourning the hearing.

The Supreme Court had issued a notice to the parties while hearing the case on May 15

The petition

In its petition, the electoral body has further maintained while such power exists elsewhere under the Constitution, it does not lie in a court of law and there is inherent wisdom in this division of power.

The electoral watchdog had further submitted that under the Constitution, the power of the announcement of the date for the general elections is vested in bodies other than any judicial institution, and, therefore, the impugned order under review, has breached the salient principle of the trichotomy of powers and thus is not sustainable.

Elections — principally a domain of the election commission under Article 218(3) of the Constitution read with other provisions of the Constitution, the conduct of elections is the sole responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the ECP had contended.

The ECP had submitted that in the presence of an elected government in Punjab, the general elections to the National Assembly cannot be conducted fairly, justly and in accordance with the reasons that the elected government in Punjab, for instance, will surely be able to influence the outcome of the general elections to the National Assembly, with all the resources at its disposal.

“Therefore, fair elections cannot take place in the presence of an elected government in Punjab”, the review petition had stated adding that the voter/electorate is likely to vote in favour of the candidates of the political party which has the elected government in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the federal government and Punjab Government on Monday filed their replies, adopting the stance taken by the ECP in its review petition.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon...