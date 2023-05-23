Imran Khan leaves for Rawalpindi for appearance at NAB office

Former prime minister Imran Khan

Former prime minister Imran Khan, who has been facing multiple court cases, set out for Rawalpindi on Tuesday to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi office in the Al-Qadir Trust case.



The anti-graft crusader has called upon Imran Khan, the former prime minister ousted through a vote of no-confidence in April last year, to appear in connection with an investigation tied to a substantial £190 million settlement from the United Kingdom.

Responding to the summons, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has confirmed that he will be available in Islamabad on May 23. Khan, who plans to pursue pre-arrest bails, assured the authorities that he will be free from other court proceedings to join the investigation promptly at 11am.

Additionally, Khan has requested the inquiry report delivered to him by the NAB following his arrest. He clarified that he had left it in the Police Lines resthouse where he was kept.

On May 18, the PTI chief failed to make an appearance at the NAB Rawalpindi office, citing his presence in Lahore and the ongoing pursuit of bail in multiple cases as reasons for his absence. In a comprehensive written response spanning five pages, Khan explained his limited availability, thereby expressing his inability to join the investigation at that time.



Khan's arrest in the same case ignited widespread unrest on May 9, leading to violent protests across the nation. The chaos and violence resulted in the loss of at least eight lives and left numerous others injured. Authorities responded swiftly, apprehending thousands of PTI workers in an effort to restore order.



The chaos was not contained to the streets alone, as civil and military installations also faced attacks. Notably, the General Headquarters (GHQ) and Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore suffered the brunt of violence that followed Khan's arrest.



However, the Supreme Court ordered his release on May 11 and directed him to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) the next day.



Both the military and the government have pledged to hold accountable those responsible for the attacks on army installations under the Pakistan Army Act, Official Secrets Act, and other laws.



The case

The PTI chairman is facing charges of corruption of billions of rupees in the case involving a property tycoon.

Khan — along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders — is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and the property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the Pakistani government as part of the agreement with the property tycoon.

They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

During the PTI government, United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) seized assets worth 190 million pounds from the property tycoon in Britain.

The agency said the assets would be passed to the government of Pakistan and the settlement with the Pakistani property tycoon was “a civil matter, and does not represent a finding of guilt”.

Subsequently, then-prime minister Khan get approval of the settlement with the UK crime agency from his cabinet on December 3, 2019, without disclosing the details of the confidential agreement.

It was decided that the money would be submitted to the Supreme Court on behalf of the tycoon.

Subsequently, the Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad a few weeks after the PTI-led government approved the agreement with the property tycoon.

PTI leaders Zulfi Bukhari, Babar Awan, Bushra Bibi, and her close friend Farah Khan were appointed as members of the trust.

Two to three months after the cabinet’s approval, the property tycoon transferred 458 canals of land to Bukhari, a close aide of the PTI chief, which he later transferred to the trust.

Later, Bukhari and Awan opted out as the trustees. That trust is now registered in the name of Khan, Bushra Bibi and Farah.

NAB officials were earlier probing the alleged misuse of powers in the process of recovery of “dirty money” received from the UK crime agency.

Following the emergence of "irrefutable evidence" in the case, the inquiry was converted into an investigation.

According to the NAB officials, Khan and his wife obtained land worth billions of rupees from the property tycoon, to build an educational institute, in return for striking a deal to give legal cover to the property tycoon’s black money received from the UK crime agency.