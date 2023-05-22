Khadijah Shah hasn't turned herself in yet: police

Khadija Shah, a prime suspect in the attack on Jinnah House in May 9 mayhem. — Facebook/elanonline

Khadija Shah, the prime suspect of the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House — during the mayhem that erupted across the country following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan — has not yet turned herself in to the police confirmed on Monday.

The leading fashion designer, who is the daughter of a former finance minister Dr Salman Shah and the granddaughter of a former army chief, had taken to social media on Sunday to share that she would turn herself in.

Shah is accused of leading the attack on Lahore Corps Commander’s House during the May 9 mayhem



Following the shocking incidents of arson and violence, the military vowed to take stern action against those involved in violence and promised to bring all the abettors, planners and instigators to justice.

Subsequently, investigators identified hundreds of PTI supporters and workers involved in the mayhem at various locations.

Shah's announcement came after police raided her house and took her family members, including her husband, into custody.

She had fled from the backdoor when the police raided her residence.

In the over 16 minutes-long audio message, Shah admitted that she was a PTI supporter and was part of the protest outside the Lahore Corps Commander’s House but denied committing any wrongdoing, including inciting people to violence.

She also disclosed that she was a dual citizen and trying to get help from the embassy but did not elaborate further in this regard.

“The Punjab government is trying to build a case against me saying I am the prime suspect and mastermind of the May 9 vandalism,” she said, accusing the provincial authorities of victimisation.