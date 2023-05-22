Dr Seemin Jamali in hospital, Murtaza Wahab refutes reports of death

Former chief executive of JPMC Dr Seemin Jamali. — Twitter

Former executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Dr Seemin Jamali is undergoing treatment in an intensive care unit (ICU) due to her deteriorating health, Daily Jang reported on Monday.



Jamali's condition was said to be critical and her doctors were making all-out efforts to "save her life".

As per the report, she has been put on a BiPAP machine after her oxygen levels dropped dangerously low. Dr Jamali's husband told the publication that she was admitted to a private hospital after her condition worsened on Friday.

Earlier, reports regarding Dr Jamali's purported death had emerged, however, officials refuted these rumours on Saturday.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab clarified in a tweet that the medic was alive and undergoing treatment. He requested the people to avoid spreading any news without confirmation and pray for the good health of the doctor.

Jamali, who is also known as an iron lady or bullet lady, had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020. She is one of the most successful and renowned doctors in Pakistan.

Her journey started in Nawabshah where she attended medical school and years later joined Jinnah Hospital to serve the people of Pakistan at a government facility.

She started serving as the executive director for JPMC, which is one of the largest public healthcare facilities in the country, in November 2016.

Since then, she had been the face of the hospital and the first point of contact whenever medical emergencies took place in Karachi.

She retired from the service in August 2021.

Jamali is a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence) for her exceptional services in the field of medicine.