LHC orders PTI leader Shireen Mazari's release

The Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench on Monday ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Dr Shireen Mazari.

The court has asked the politician to submit an affidavit to the deputy commissioner ensuring no future involvement in such activities.

The bench’s orders came during the hearing of a plea filed against Mazari’s latest detention.

After being released from custody on Islamabad High Court's (IHC) orders, the PTI leader was re-arrested for the third time the same day on May 17 by the Punjab Police.

Officials told Geo News Mazari was arrested by women personnel of the Punjab Police under Section 4 of the Maintenance of Public Order.

Her daughter, Imaan Mazari, too, confirmed the arrest of her mother a third time on her Twitter handle and said: “They have taken her again”.

Last week, IHC had barred authorities from arresting Mazari and her party colleague Senator Falak Naz Chitrali. The court had also stopped authorities from further investigating the two politicians when they appeared before the judge hearing a plea seeking relief from further arrest.

"No further investigation is needed from Falak Naz and Shireen Mazari," the judge remarked.

