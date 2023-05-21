Beware as 'very hot' weather to prevail in most parts of Pakistan

A volunteer showers a woman with water during a heatwave in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Most parts of the country are likely to witness "very hot" weather on Monday (tomorrow), the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday.



The weatherman said that most parts of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to be gripped by very hot and dry weather.

Moreover, day temperatures are likely to remain 3 to 5°C above normal in most plain areas during the next one to two days.



However, Sindh's Dadu, Jacobabad and surrounding areas will see dust raising and gusty winds.

The Met Department said that Islamabad is also expected to witness dust raising and gusty winds with isolated rain-thunderstorm.

Similarly, dust thunderstorm and gusty winds with chances of rain is likely in northeast and central Balochistan, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab and Potohar region.

Rain is expected in Islamabad, Murree, Rawalpindi, Kashmir and KP from May 22 to 26.

From May 23 to 26, there is a possibility of rain in many cities of Punjab including Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, and Bakhar. Meanwhile, there is a chance of rain in Balochistan from May 22 to 24.

Due to the rain, there is a possibility of a reduction in the intensity of the ongoing heat in the country, the PMD said.

In the last 24 hours, the weather remained very hot and dry. The maximum temperature in major cities like Islamabad was recorded at 41°C, Lahore at 43°C, Karachi at 35°C, Peshawar 39°C, Quetta 36°C, Jacobabad 49°C, Sukkur, Khairpur and Larkana 46°.