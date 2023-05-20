Ready for minus-Imran formula in country's interest: PTI chairman

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan gives an interview at his Zaman Park residence on May 18, 2023. — AFP

As the crackdown on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and criticism over the recent riots continued Saturday, Chairman Imran Khan said that he was ready for a "minus-Imran" formula if it benefitted the country or saved it from destruction.

In an address to supporters, he said, "Minus Imran, but tell [me] how this will benefit the country."

He claimed that the countrywide riots that erupted following his arrest on May 9, in which supporters attacked military installations including the Lahore Corps Commander House and General Headquarters (GHQ) entrance, were "orchestrated under a well-thought-out conspiracy" to destroy the PTI.

Khan claimed that the ruling coalition knew it could not win the general elections, which was why it "conspired" against the former ruling party.

Speaking about the days-long violence, the former prime minister questioned why the Radio Pakistan office in Peshawar was burnt down when the PTI's protest was being held in a different area.

"Who was the person who incited people to vandalise the Lahore Corps Commander House? He disappeared afterwards," he added.

Khan alleged that the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government wanted to hold the general elections only after PTI had been destroyed.

Referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's earlier statement that elections would be held in October, Khan asked: "Will our economy get better and inflation disappear in October?"

"What is the benefit of holding elections in October?"

Criticising the government, the former premier claimed the government was "destroying the entire country in order to destroy one political party".

"They have crushed the institutions. They are not obeying court orders. The police are entering homes."

The PTI chairman's comments come after scores of party leaders and workers were arrested following the days-long riots.

The violent protests incurred severe damage to public property and led to the death of at least eight people and injured several, with severe condemnations from the government and the army.

The military then decided to try the protesters who attacked military installations under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secrets Act, while the National Security Committee endorsed the decision.

But Khan has repeatedly denied responsibility and said his party had no role in the violence.