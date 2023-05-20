Seven behind bars for providing smartphones on rent to children

Taking action on a viral video on social media wherein children are seen using smartphones at a shop, the police have arrested at least seven people for renting out cellular phones to kids in the Faqirabad area of Peshawar, it emerged on Saturday.



According to the police, the suspects were involved in providing cellular phones to children, who would play online games — including PUBG — and watch obscene videos at the shops.



The police conducted a raid at two shops in the area and recovered 45 phones. The shopkeepers were renting out smartphones for Rs60 per hour.

Three of the suspects were taken into custody yesterday, while four more were rounded up today following the revelations made by the arrested individuals.

The police have sealed the shops to discourage such businesses.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation as well.