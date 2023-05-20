Latest weather forecast for Sindh

Villagers prepare a donkey-driven fan during a heatwave in Jacobabad on May 11. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The districts of central and upper Sindh are expected to witness "very hot" weather in the coming days, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the weather in Karachi is expected to remain warm and humid for the next three days.

According to Met Office, In the metropolis, the maximum temperature in the metropolis on Saturday (today) is likely to remain between 35°C to 37°C while on Sunday and Monday, it is expected to hover between 32°C to 36°C.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures in the daytime will likely hover between 43°C to 45°C in different cities of the province.

The cities include Jamshoro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur and Sanghar.

The Met Department has forecast an increase in heat in most parts of the country in the next two to three days.

The mercury in most of the plain areas of the country is likely to be 2 to 4°C higher than usual.