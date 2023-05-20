Former Trump adviser says instability and violence in Pakistan 'not in anyone's interests'

Former adviser to the US President for National Security Affairs John Bolton. — AFP/File

John Bolton, the ex-national security adviser (NSA) to US president Donald Trump, spoke with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Atif Khan, former focal person for the ministry of overseas Pakistanis, confirmed the development on Friday.

Earlier this week, Bolton shared his concerns regarding the arrests taking place in the wake of violent protests in Pakistan which were triggered by Khan’s arrest.



Taking to Twitter, the former adviser wrote about America’s critical interests in Pakistan.

“The US has critical interests in Pakistan. Continued instability and violence are not in anyone's interests. The treatment of Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan hinders relations and raises tensions,” he tweeted.

The American politician went on to speak against the civilians being tried in military courts.

“Civilians should not be tried in military courts where they have no access to basic rights,” he tweeted.

Former US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad has also been critical of Pakistani government's crackdown on PTI. He said the instability in the country could weaken the entire region and trigger war.

In an interview to Dawn, he said: "I am concerned about the deepening triple crisis in Pakistan: economic, political and security. Pakistan is becoming unstable, poorer, and less secure."

The comments come after over 60 US lawmakers, in a letter on Thursday, asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to exert pressure on the Pakistani government in order to address the worsening human rights situation in the country.

The letter was written after the efforts of the Pakistani-American Political Action Committee (PAKPAC).

The letter, coauthored by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, was signed by 65 other lawmakers who are deeply troubled by the democratic backsliding and human rights abuses in Pakistan.