Kim Kardashian casually dating while searching her 'forever partner'

Kim Kardashian is on a hunt of her fourth husband almost a year after parting ways with Pete Davidson.

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, an insider revealed that the reality TV megastar is “dating” but “in general” while also searching her "forever partner."

Kardashian, who was last married to Kanye West for almost eight years, parted ways with Davidson in 2022 citing long distance and busy schedules as reason behind split.

Prior to the rapper, the Skims founder was married to Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas.

Speaking of her current dating approach, the insider said, "Kim is feeling great, and she is ready, open, and excited about dating in general and the potential of finding a forever partner one day.”

This comes after a representative for Brady, who got divorced from Gisele Bundchen last year, denied the rumours that he is dating Kardashian in a chat with People Magazine.

However, a source spilt to The Sun that even though the duo is not dating, they have talked to each other quite a few times.

The outlet revealed that Kardashian is on a property hunt in Brady’s neighbourhood and contacted him for advice before making an investment.

"He set her up with a few places to look at and she came over [and] they did dinner,” the insider told the publication.

"She's known him for a few years, not close or anything much but through her previous ex Reggie [Bush], but this year they have started to chat.”

Kim Kardashian first interacted with Tom Brady when she had to send her apologies to him after her ex-husband Kanye West said in a scathing rant that she should go marry him.

The duo then reconnected when Brady left a comment on West’s Instagram post which made the rapper go on a rant about Pete Davidson, who Kardashian was dating at the time.

"The [Instagram] chats started from there - then they moved to phone chatting... she’s saying just friends but there is a spark," the insider said of their relationship.