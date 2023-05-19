Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail is speaking at an iftar dinner event hosted in the honour of journalists at Governor House. — APP

KARACHI: Former Sindh governor and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Ismail was taken into custody on Friday as a crackdown against the party leaders following May 9 vandalism intensifies.

According to the details, the former Sindh governor was arrested on the charges of terrorism case from DHA Phase 8 and has now been shifted to Darakshan Police Station.



The members of the embattled PTI continue to face a slew of cases, late-night arrests/re-arrests. Meanwhile, some leaders are even hiding to save themselves from being arrested.



At least eight people were killed in clashes between Imran Khan’s supporters and security forces after his arrest last week on corruption charges. Since then the police have arrested the top leadership of the party accusing them of creating chaos and anarchy across the country.

So far the police have arrested Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Ali Mohammad Khan, Ali Zaidi, Omer Sarfaraz Cheema, Firdous Shamim Naqvi Shahryar Afridi, Mussarat Cheema, Shireen Mazari, Maleeka Bokhari, Senator Falaknaz Chitrali, Yasmeen Rashid, and other leaders.

While Khan and Fawad Chaudhry were released by the Islamabad High Court and are now busy securing bails in other cases, the other party leaders were re-arrested.

Mazari, Senator Chitrali, Bokhari, Rashid and Ali Mohammad were re-arrested hours after their arrest was declared "illegal" by the high court in the federal capital.

From Karachi, among the top leadersip, the police arrested Zaidi and Naqvi, while the former has now been shifted to Jacabobad jail the latter is kept in Sukkur Jail.