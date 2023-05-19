‘It shouldn’t have happened’: Imran Khan condemns Jinnah House attack

PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Lahore High Court on Friday May 19, 2023. — Twitter/PTI

Over a week after vandals destroyed the Jinnah House in Lahore, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Friday condemned the attack terming it "disgraceful" for Pakistan.

“Pakistan was defamed by this [attack]. It shouldn't have happened,” the PTI chief said while speaking to journalists during an informal discussion inside the Lahore High Court (LHC) premises.

Khan's remarks came after a journalist asked him about condemning the attack as he had appeared at LHC to seek bail in the Zille Shah murder case. Earlier, he had appeared at the anti-terrorist court (ATC) seeking bails in multiple cases filed against him in the wake of violent protests triggered by his arrest on May 9. The former prime minister was granted interim bails in all cases.

"I have condemned it before. Every Pakistani condemns it," he responded.

Commenting on the Punjab Police's claim about terrorists hiding inside his Zaman Park residence, the PTI chairman said: "I have opened my house to the media. There is no truth regarding the discussion on the presence of terrorists."

Khan, when talking about the arrests of his party's workers and supporters, slammed the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government for human rights violations which defame the country.

"The country cannot function in an atmosphere of fear. The PDM is in a fix after arresting 7,000 people," the cricketer-turned-politician said.

ATC grants interim bail to Khan

The anti-terrorism court has granted interim bail to the PTI chief in three different terror cases till June 2 including the attack on the Corps Commander House, also known as the Jinnah House.

The court’s decision came during the hearing of plea seeking Khan’s interim bails in two for which he appeared in person.

The court has also ordered Khan to be included in the investigation and directed him to not allow any obstruction in the process. Meanwhile, the PTI chief was also ordered submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

“You don’t worry,” the cricketer-turned-politician said when responding to the judge.

Khan’s counsel Salman Safdar told the court that Khan was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) when the ill-fated incident happened. “Imran Khan strongly condemned the incident as soon as he found out about it,” he said.

After being granted the interim bail, the PTI chairman headed towards the Lahore High Court.

Earlier, the PTI chief’s counsel requested the court to put Khan’s bail on hold while he was on his way. The bail was approved, after which the hearing was adjourned for a while.

It should be noted that the former prime minister has been booked in multiple anti-terrorism cases at the Race Course police station in Lahore.

This is a developing story and will be updated with details