Pakistan Army soldiers gear up for an operation against terrorist. — AFP/File

A soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the military’s media wing in a statement on Thursday.



The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that a fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces in the general area of Loesam and the troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.



"However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Shafiq Ur Rehman (age 23 years, resident of DI Khan) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat," said the ISPR, adding that a terrorist was also killed during the shootout.

It further said that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and these sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, read the statement.

On May 13, six soldiers and a civilian embraced martyrdom during a clearance operation at a Frontier Corps compound in the Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, the operation had begun on Friday after the repulsion of the “initial onslaught of terrorists” was completed early Saturday morning.

“The complex clearance operation involved hostage rescue operation as well to save three families from a residential block. The terrorists had not even spared children of their horrendous approach,” said the ISPR.

The military’s media wing shared that all six terrorists in the compound, who were well-equipped, were killed by the security forces. It added that the “necessary intelligence follow-up” is underway to “trace their linkages and arrest facilitators and expose their sponsors”.

“In the process of clearance operation, seven sons of the soil including a civilian have embraced shahadat while another six individuals including a woman have been injured,” added the statement.

The military assured that the security forces remain determined to thwart all attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.