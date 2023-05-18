Pakistan, Iran leaders jointly inaugurate border market

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday jointly inaugurated the Mand-Pishin border sustenance market aimed at boosting bilateral trade.
It should be noted that this is one of the six border markets which has been constructed along the Pak-Iran border.
The Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace is expected to provide a thriving platform for increasing cross-border trade, fostering economic growth, and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses.
The two leaders also planted a sapling on the premises of the border market as a gesture to stride forward in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.
PM Shehbaz was accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Power Minister Khurram Dastagir, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. Moreover, senior officials of Pakistan and Iran were also present.
The Foreign Office in a statement issued on Wednesday said: “The joint inauguration is a manifestation of the strong commitment of Pakistan and Iran to uplift the welfare of residents of the neighboring provinces of Balochistan and Sistan-o-Baluchestan, respectively.”
Moreover, Aurangzeb shared that PM Shehbaz and the Iranian president will also jointly inaugurate the first-ever 100 MW transmission line from Iran to fulfill the energy needs of Gwadar.
"The project pending since 2009 completed in a record time of four months under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif will unleash development, trade, business and employment opportunities contributing to the future prosperity of people of Gawadar [and] Balochistan," she wrote on Twitter.
