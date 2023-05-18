 
Thursday May 18, 2023
National

Pakistan, Iran leaders jointly inaugurate border market

PM Shehbaz and Iran's Raisi will also jointly inaugurate 100 MW transmission line from Iran to Gwadar

By APP
May 18, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R) and Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi walking together after jointly inaugurating the Mand-Pishin border sustenance market on May 18, 2023. — YouTube Screengrab via pTV News
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday jointly inaugurated the Mand-Pishin border sustenance market aimed at boosting bilateral trade.

It should be noted that this is one of the six border markets which has been constructed along the Pak-Iran border.

The Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace is expected to provide a thriving platform for increasing cross-border trade, fostering economic growth, and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses.

The two leaders also planted a sapling on the premises of the border market as a gesture to stride forward in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz was accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Power Minister Khurram Dastagir, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. Moreover, senior officials of Pakistan and Iran were also present.

The Foreign Office in a statement issued on Wednesday said: “The joint inauguration is a manifestation of the strong commitment of Pakistan and Iran to uplift the welfare of residents of the neighboring provinces of Balochistan and Sistan-o-Baluchestan, respectively.”

Moreover, Aurangzeb shared that PM Shehbaz and the Iranian president will also jointly inaugurate the first-ever 100 MW transmission line from Iran to fulfill the energy needs of Gwadar. 

"The project pending since 2009 completed in a record time of four months under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif will unleash development, trade, business and employment opportunities contributing to the future prosperity of people of Gawadar [and] Balochistan," she wrote on Twitter.