COAS vows not to let ‘May 9’ repeat itself at 'any cost'

COAS General Asim Munir (left) during his to the martyrs' monument in Sialkot, on May 17, 2023. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The military will not allow May 9 incidents to come to pass "[ever] again at any cost", Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir vowed Wednesday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during their protests following party chairman Imran Khan's arrest on May 9 vandalised the martyrs' monument, Lahore Corps Commander House, and General Headquarters.

"No one will be allowed to disrespect our shuhada [martyrs] and their monuments," the army chief said during his visit to the martyrs' monument, where he paid rich tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the pride, honour, and dignity of the nation.



The COAS said the monument serves as a source of inspiration and pride for the rank and file of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, government officials, and the people.

The army chief underscored that recently planned and "orchestrated tragic incidents" would never be allowed again at any cost.

"COAS reassured the ranks and files that all those responsible for bringing shame to the nation on Black Day of 9th May would certainly be brought to justice."

More to follow...