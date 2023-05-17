Condemning May 9 attacks, Ali Zaidi rejects rumours of quitting PTI

PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi addresses a press conference in Karachi, on May 17, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

Condemning the May 9 attacks on the military installations and violent protests, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi Wednesday categorically rejected the rumours that he was leaving the party.

"I condemn the May 9 incidents. Whatever happened on May 9 was terrorism," the former federal minister told journalists in Karachi outside a hospital where he had come for treatment.

Zaidi, other top-tier party leaders, and thousands of workers were rounded up after May 9 — when PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir corruption case.

The National Security Committee — the country's apex body on security — and the army alike have dubbed May 9 as "Black Day", and the top body also endorsed the army's decision of trying the vandals under the Pakistan Army Act.

The military's top brass has also resolved that restraint will no longer be exercised against perpetrators, spoilers, and violators who attack military installations and setups under any circumstances.

Zaidi, who was arrested under Section 4 of the Maintenance of Public Order, has been put under house arrest and his residence in the port city has been declared a sub-jail.

Recalling the attacks on Radio Pakistan's Peshawar office, Lahore Corps Commander House, and the martyrs' monument, Zaidi said he was "hurt" and mentioned: "We are from the Pakistan Army and the army is from us."

The ex-federal minister noted that differences exist in a family as well, but people should not resort to violence. He added that the people have a right to peaceful protests under the Constitution.

Moving on, the PTI leader said that he had come into politics through his current party's platform and would not leave it no matter what.

"I want to make it clear today: I will not leave PTI. I will leave it when Imran Khan does. Nobody can buy my loyalty," Zaidi added.

Zaidi's clarification came after there were rumours that he might be jumping ship after two party leaders — Aamer Mehmood Kiani and Mahmood Baqi Maulvi — announced their departure.