Civil-military huddle vows not to let May 9 rioters go scot-free

ISLAMABAD: Strongly condemning the May 9 violence, the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Tuesday expressed resolve to take stern action against those who planned, executed and abetted the vandalism.



The NSC huddle — chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — expressed solidarity with the armed forces against the backdrop of recent attacks on the military installation by miscreants in different cities.

Addressing the NSC huddle, the premier said: “Those who planned, executed and abetted the vandalism on May 9 certainly committed an act of terrorism.”



Referring to the violent protests and attacks on the General Headquarters, Lahore Corps Commander House (or Jinnah House) and other military installations following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a corruption case also involving a property tycoon, the PM said. “Whatever happened on May 9 will be remembered as Black Day in the history of Pakistan.”

He added that what was the ideology and the person who ignited the love for the country. “The person who lives in this house [Jinnah House] protects Pakistan.”

Expressing deep grief over the arson attack on Jinnah House, the premier said: “I have never seen such a situation before.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the prime minister convened the NSC meeting — the apex national body that oversees security matters — to review the law and order situation in the country.

The session was also given a briefing on the May 9 violent protests that erupted after the arrest of the deposed prime minister who was removed from the office via a vote of no-confidence in April last year.

The former prime minister has been accused of £190 million in corruption in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

He was taken into custody by the paramilitary troops from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises, sparking protests across Pakistan by the enraged PTI supporters.

They stormed military establishments, set ablaze a Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar, smashed buses, ransacked Corps Commander House in Lahore and attacked other assets, resulting in the army being deployed in multiple cities.

More than 3,000 arrests were made, while 152 police officers were injured, 74 police vehicles vandalised and set on fire, and 22 government buildings, including police stations and offices, were damaged, according to Punjab police.

At least 10 people were killed in the violence, a spasm of unrest in a country that is facing an economic crisis, with record inflation, anaemic growth and delayed IMF funding.

The army has taken strict notice of the ransacking of its assets and vowed to bring all those involved in May 9 violence to justice.

On Saturday, PM Shahbaz gave authorities 72 hours to identify and arrest all those involved in violent acts.

The premier said the cases would be tried by anti-terrorism courts.

"All available resources including technological aid and intelligence are being deployed to chase down these elements. Bringing these people to justice is a test case for the government," said the prime minister.

