One dies, five injured in gun attack on girls school van

One minor died and five were injured after a gun attack on their school van in Sangota, a suburb of Mingora city in the Swat district, Geo News reported citing police.

According to the police, attackers opened fire at the school van carrying minor girls after they left the premises of their private school.

After the incident, all the students were shifted to the Saidu Sharif Hospital.

The police said it is currently investigating the incident.

