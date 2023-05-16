In a dramatic turn of events, Fawad runs back to IHC amid fear of re-arrest despite bail approval

A still taken from YouTube video showing PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry trying to escape police on May 16, 2023. — via Geo News

ISLAMABAD: In a dramatic turn of event, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday ran back towards the Islamabad High Court (IHC) minutes after leaving the premises as police made a move to arrest him again.

Terming Fawad's arrest "illegal", the IHC directed police to release the former information minister — who was taken into custody on May 10 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO).



Hearing separate pleas, the high court also directed the police to "immediately" release senior party leaders Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz.

The relief for the trio came as the police crackdown against the PTI leaders show no sign of let-up. Shahryar Afridi and Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan were arrested by police in raids carried out in various parts of the country.





