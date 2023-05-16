In a dramatic turn of events, Fawad runs back to IHC amid fear of re-arrest despite bail approval

ISLAMABAD: In a dramatic turn of event, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday ran back towards the Islamabad High Court (IHC) minutes after leaving the premises as police made a move to arrest him again.
Terming Fawad's arrest "illegal", the IHC directed police to release the former information minister — who was taken into custody on May 10 under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO).
Hearing separate pleas, the high court also directed the police to "immediately" release senior party leaders Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz.
The relief for the trio came as the police crackdown against the PTI leaders show no sign of let-up. Shahryar Afridi and Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan were arrested by police in raids carried out in various parts of the country.
Isolated places in eastern Sindh, Upper KP, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas expected to receive...
Information minister says Gen Asim Munir has no role behind corruption cases against Khan
Maryam blames Supreme Court's verdicts for country's woes; JUI-F chief Fazl vows to restore judiciary's honour
Bushra Bibi secures protective bail in Al-Qadir Trust case till May 23
CJP censures authorities for not complying with judicial orders on Punjab elections
UAE leader, Gen Munir discuss ways to support and strengthen ties between both countries