'I greet everyone with respect,' CJP Bandial responds to criticism

An undated image of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. — Supreme Court website

The ongoing tussle between the ruling alliance and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial seemed to have reached a point of no return as the former continues to mull options to force the latter to step down from his post following his pleasantries to former prime minister Imran Khan.



Shehbaz Sharif-led cabinet has been strongly condemning the intervention of CJP Bandial in the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. The federal cabinet believes that the way the chief justice greeted a corruption accused by saying: “Good to see you” was a blot on the face of justice.

Clarifying his stance, CJP Bandial — during a case hearing today — addressed lawyer Asghar Sabzwari by saying “good to see you” as the latter appeared before the chief justice after a long break.

The chief justice added that he is being criticised for greeting Imran Khan in the same manner; however, he uses this phrase often.

“I hold everyone in high esteem as respect and courteousness are important for everybody,” CJP Bandial remarked, adding that without these two aspects, there is no fun.

CJP Bandial's exchange with the PTI chief is the talk of the town since last week when Khan was produced before the top court after he was arrested on graft charges by paramilitary Rangers during a routine appearance at Islamabad High Court (IHC).



The arrest brought his supporters onto the streets with government buildings set ablaze, roads blocked and damage to property belonging to the army, which they blame for Khan’s downfall.

On May 11, CJP Bandial-led three-member bench directed the anti-graft agency to present Khan two days after his arrest. Adhering to the orders, Khan was presented before the bench in Courtroom No. 1 clad in a blue dress and a dark blue waistcoat, under a tight security cordon.

At the outset when the ex-PM came to the rostrum, he was greeted by the CJP who welcomed him saying “good to see you”. Later, the court extended “extraordinary” relief to the PTI chief, declaring his arrest from the premises of the Islamabad High Court “invalid and unlawful”.

The court directed that NAB and police would ensure “foolproof” security for the former premier until his production before the IHC in connection with his petition against NAB in the Al Qadir Trust case.

The federal cabinet meeting, chaired by the prime minister, condemned the chief justice’s “interference”. The cabinet also declared that the chief justice was “guilty of misconduct”, therefore he should be removed from the office.

Addressing the cabinet, PM Shehbaz disapproved the “double standards of justice”. He also mentioned that way the chief justice greeted a corrupt accused by saying: “Good to see you” was a blot on the face of justice.