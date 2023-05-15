Defence Ministry Khawaja Asif addresses a press conference in Islamabad on October 27, 2022. — APP/File

Days after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters wreaked havoc across the country in the aftermath of party chairman Imran Khan's arrest, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the decision to try them under the Pakistan Army Act was yet to be taken.

His comment came hours after the military vowed to bring the perpetrators of attacks on military installations to book.

Khan, who has been a harsh critic of the military since his ouster in April last year, was arrested on May 9, leading to his party workers raising the stakes and attacking military installations, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The military, at first condemned the act and called PTI leaders "hypocrites", but in today's Corps Commanders Conference, the army's top brass announced trying the protesters under the laws of the land — including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

Although while talking to Geo News' Shahzeb Khanzada, the minister said a decision in this regard was yet to be made, he also said: "If not Army Act, then should we try them under 'hooliganism act'?"

Khan, in response to the criticism, said his party wasn't involved in the attacks on military installations and blamed "agencies' men" for arson attacks and shooting in some areas.

But Asif said that PTI's senior leader Dr Yasim Rashid incited party workers to attack the Lahore Corps Commander's House — which was burned in the aftermath of Khan's arrest.

"If Dr Yasmin Rashid works for the agencies, then this is something that Imran Khan needs to deal with," the minister said, adding that the majority of the protesters have been identified and wondered whether the PTI chief would disown them now.

"They will face the law for whatever they have done. No one will go scot-free, not even Imran Khan," Asif said, claiming that PTI's women workers were the first in line involved in the violent protests.

The minister, even while he was coming down hard on the PTI, said his government had no plans of banning the party.