TikTok to give 10,000 scholarships to Pakistani students

In this file photo taken on April 13, 2020, TikTok's logo is displayed on the screen of an iPhone. — AFP

TikTok, ed-tech startup Edkasa, and the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) are joining hands to extend the #ExamReady scholarship programme to over 10,000 deserving students in the province.



The company, in a statement, said the scholarships will be extended to the students with the objective of digitising learning processes and building on improved learning outcomes.

In early 2022, TikTok, Edkasa and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) launched #ExamReady, a first-of-its-kind, STEM-focused digital learning programme to facilitate online education and distance learning for high school students, the statement said.

It added that earlier this year, the #ExamReady scholarship programme was announced to reward online study grants to 18,000 deserving students from across Pakistan.

"The partnership with Sindh Education Foundation will help promote quality education across disadvantaged areas of Sindh." The scholarships will be extended to post-primary students in grades IX to XII in Sindh.

The #ExamReady campaign, designed to help millions of Pakistani students, brought to life over 500 educational videos online covering Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics.

These included study tips and exam hacks. The educational videos became an instant favourite with Pakistani students on TikTok, garnering over 558 million views and close to 114,000 video creations since its launch.

Zara Basharat Higgs, Manager Public Policy Programs and Partnerships, for South Asia and Pakistan, said: "We believe that education is a fundamental right and technology has an integral role to play in improving access and outcomes for students."