'Black Day' perpetrators to be dealt with iron fist: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir delivers a speech in this undated file photo.— ISPR

Following the countrywide violent protests after former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir vowed to bring to justice all the planners, abetters, instigators and executors of vandalism on the ‘Black Day’ of May 9

"The armed forces will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism and resolved to bring to justice all the planners, abettors, instigators and “executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May," the army chief said.

COAS Gen Munir's comments came as he visited the Corps Headquarters Peshawar, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released Saturday.

The PTI chief's arrest on May 9 in the Al-Qadir Trust case triggered violent protests from the party workers who damaged public properties and attacked military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commander House and the General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the days-long violent protests, at least 10 people were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries with the internet services remaining suspended for over 72 hours.

Following the protests, the armed forces said that May 9, 2023, would go down in history as a "dark chapter".

In a statement, the ISPR had said after the PTI chief’s arrest from the Islamabad High Court on National Accountability Bureau’s orders, a “well-thought-out plan” was witnessed in which the army was targeted.

The ISPR called the PTI leaders “hypocrites” for inciting their workers against the armed forces on the one hand, and other, they were praising the military — in a bid to overshadow their criticism.

In today’s engagement with military men, the COAS addressed the officers of the corps and emphasised the evolving threats to national security.

“We shall continue with our endeavours of peace and stability and there will be no room for spoilers of the process,” the COAS was quoted as saying.

The ISPR said the army chief also sensitised the officers about the challenges of information warfare and efforts to create misperceptions.

He highlighted that a concerted effort is being made maliciously by inimical elements to target the armed forces.

He pledged that such nefarious attempts will be foiled through the support of the people of Pakistan.

During the visit, Gen Munir was also given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

He appreciated the professional competence, performance and achievements of law enforcement agencies in the ongoing fight against terrorism.