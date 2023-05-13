What are new dates for postponed Punjab exams?

Students solve examination papers at a centre on Lahore's Mall Road on July 29, 2021. — APP/File

The Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) has announced new dates for exams postponed from May 10-12 amid countrywide violent protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.



The exams will now be held from May 17-19, it said.

According to the PHED, the exams for Quran translation and ethics would be held on May 17, chemistry and general science on May 18, and Islamiat — religious education and Islamiat — Dars-e-Nizami on May 19.

New roll number slips for the postponed exams would be uploaded on the respective board's website, the PHED said, adding that students could also take the exams on their old roll number slips.

The authority advised students to reach their pre-determined exam centres on the new dates.

As violent protests erupted across the country after PTI Chairman Khan's arrest on May 9, the Punjab government called in the army and imposed Section 144 to ban all kinds of gatherings, rallies, sit-ins and protests.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) suspended mobile broadband services and revoked access to social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Subsequently, education authorities in Punjab postponed exams and shut down schools, colleges and universities.

The British Council also cancelled all Cambridge International, Pearson, University of London, ACCA, and IELTS exams scheduled across Pakistan.

The situation has somewhat stabilised recently following the PTI chief's release.