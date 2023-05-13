Renowned 'Pani Da Bulbula' Singer Yaqoob Atif breathes his last

Pakistani singer Yaqoob Atif Bulbula. — Instagram/@khaled_anam

Prominent Pakistani vocalist, Yaqoob Atif Bulbula, breathed his last in Lahore on Friday.

The esteemed singer, who got fame for his melodious track 'Zindagi paani da bulbula,' had battled paralysis for the past two years. The funeral congregation for Bulbula took place at Garhi Shahu.

Pakistani actor Khaled Anam took to Instagram to mourn the loss, sharing the news of his demise. "Yakoob Atif Bulbulla is no longer with us. May his soul find eternal peace," he penned in his heartfelt post.

The singer, who was called Bulbula Saheb by all, performed in Pakistan as well as abroad.



In film and television, he has appeared in roles ranging from peon to king. In PTV plays he had roles in Waris, Andhera Ujala, Aj di Kahani; in films Pappu Lahoria and many more.

Bulbula was the first-ever Punjabi rap singer. He released his first song ‘Zindagi paani da bulbula’ in October 1979. Singer Abrarul Haq also sang the same song for the film Zinda Bhaag, which was released in 2013.

Showing vocal talent at an early age, he was asked to take the lead in the morning assembly at school by the headmaster. From ‘Lab pe aati hai dua’ he went on to recite naats.

Bulbula was a simple man who was well aware of the fact that he did not receive his due share of fame or fortune from the industry.