Cabinet turns down proposal to ‘impose emergency’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting of the federal cabinet on May 12, 2023. —Radio Pakistan

The federal cabinet — headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — on Friday rejected a proposal to impose an emergency in the country with a majority vote to deal with the ongoing situation triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9.



Violent protests erupted across the country soon after the former prime minister was taken into custody in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by the Rangers. At least nine people were killed in the violence-related incidents in Peshawar and other cities. Scores of others were brought to hospitals with injuries in different cities. Meanwhile, army troops were called out in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K P) to deal with the situation.

Quoting inside the story of the cabinet meeting, sources said that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif moved the proposal to impose the emergency but the cabinet members belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) opposed the idea.

The three key component parties of the ruling alliance were of the view that matters could not be resolved by imposing the emergency and it will further disrepute the country.

The cabinet members firmly opposed the internet blackout in most parts of the country, saying that it is doing more harm than good.

During the meeting, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar earned the wrath of the participants for lodging “weak cases” against the PTI chairman.

The huddle also vowed that the entire parliament will stand with the prime minister if contempt of court proceedings is initiated against him.

‘No leniency for those involved in violence’

The federal cabinet, while endorsing the statement of the Pakistan Army spokesperson, called for no leniency against those involved in the organised violence against the state, Constitution and law, besides hurting the nation’s dignity, following the arrest of the PTI chief in a corruption case on May 9, according to APP.

The cabinet also called for making such elements an example by taking strict action against them under the Constitution and the law.

The meeting expressed concerns over the situation in the country, observing that through such violence the leader of a “miscreant and foreign-funded” party had inflicted damage to Pakistan which the arch-enemy even could not do during the last 75 years.

Law Minister Tarar briefed the meeting about the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case as per law and his sudden release on the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Briefing the meeting, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the attack by PTI workers on sensitive national institutions, buildings, Jinnah House, desecration of martyrs monument, arsons, impeding national broadcast, blocking Swat Motorway, burning of Radio Pakistan and other public and private buildings, violence on government officials and citizens, and even burning of ambulances after removing the patients.

The security czar said such violent acts could not be termed constitutional and democratic protest rather it was terrorism and anti-state activities which could not be tolerated.

The cabinet paid homage to the people of Pakistan for showing indifference to the arrest of the mastermind of Rs60 billion corruption, anti-state activities and terrorism, and instead supported the Constitution and law.

It also paid tribute to the armed forces, Pakistan Rangers, police and law enforcement agencies for risking their lives to protect the lives and properties of the people as well as the government amidst firing by the armed miscreants.

The meeting expressed solidarity with the law enforcement agencies and made it clear that they stood by them for action against those creating lawlessness.

The cabinet also expressed concern over the “interference” by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in the “open and shut” case of corruption and corrupt practices which led to the arrest of Imran Khan as per the law.