Punjab PMS exams postponed

The Provincial Management Service (PMS) exams scheduled to be held for May 16 in Punjab have been postponed after violent protests against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) announced on Friday (today).

A spokesperson of the PPSC said that the decision has been made due to the prevailing situation in the province. The official said that a new date for the PMS exam will be announced later.

Earlier, the provincial authorities had decided to shut down educational institutions, as the violence intensified and eventually claimed the lives of at least four people and left numerous injured.

There was uncertainty regarding the law and order situation in the province, as protesters stormed into the high-security zone, vandalising and damaging property.

In a notification issued on May 10, the Punjab School Education Department had announced that all private and public schools would remain closed for the next two days — May 11 and May 12.