Punjab schools to reopen from tomorrow

Student leave for their homes after school timings end in Islamabad on May 10, 2023. — Online

All government schools in Punjab are to open as usual from tomorrow onwards, an official of the school education department said in a statement on Friday.

“Today is the last day of holidays in school,” the statement mentioned.

The educational institutions were shut down for two days following violent protests across the province triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan earlier this week.



Provincial authorities, therefore, decided to shut down educational institutions across Punjab. Four people died and several were injured as a result of the violence, while the law and order situation seemed uncertain with several protestors barging into and damaging property in high-security zones.

In a notification issued amid the unrest, the Punjab School Education Department announced that all private and public schools will remain closed for the next two days — May 11 and May 12.

Punjab’s Higher Education Department also said that all educational institutes except medical colleges and universities would remain closed on May 11 and 12.

“Secondary School First Annual exam, 2023 to be held on 11th and 12th May also postponed,” the notification added.

Sindh, meanwhile, had decided to continue with the examinations and said that all schools would remain open despite the protests. The government also warned schools against closure and said it would take action if any educational institutions were found shut.