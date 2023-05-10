IHC sets aside Imran Khan’s disqualification petition in Tyrian White case

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan (C) arrives to appear before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on August 25, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has secured relief in the Tyrian White case as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) set aside the petition seeking his disqualification in the case.

The three-judge bench, headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, announced the verdict which was reserved on March 30.

The petitioner had alleged that the former premier had not disclosed his alleged daughter — Tyrian — in his nomination papers.

In his petition, Mohammad Sajid — a citizen — said that Khan provided incorrect information while submitting his nomination papers for the general elections held in 2018.

The petitioner also said that even though the former prime minister has three children, he had mentioned only two in the papers and concealed the existence of his third child.

The petitioner’s lawyers argued that the PTI chief did not declare Tyrian as his daughter in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) due to which he cannot hold the position of party chairman.

The petitioner had alleged that the former premier did not marry his alleged girlfriend Sita White, mother of Tyrian, because her father told Khan that he would not get a “penny” from his wealth if he married Sita.

The petition, titled “Imran versus Imran — the untold story”, also claimed that the custody of Tyrian was given to Jemima, the former wife of Khan.

It added that Sita in her will of Feb 27, 2004, had nominated Jemima as guardian of her daughter Tyrian. Sita died that year on May 13.

“Jemima Goldsmith had been the spouse of Imran Khan (1995-2004)."

“The concealed facts stood confirmed by a judgement of paternity rendered by a superior court in California in favour of Sita White where it was held that the respondent (Imran Khan) was the father of Tyrian Jade.”

The PTI chief initially joined the proceedings but later backtracked after he was asked to undergo a blood test, it added.