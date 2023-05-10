SC returns PTI's petition challenging IHC verdict on Imran Khan’s arrest

A sign board pointing towards the Supreme Court building. — SC website

In a blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Supreme Court on Wednesday returned the party's petition challenging the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) decision that declared the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) “legal”.

Following Khan's arrest on Tuesday on the IHC premises, the provincial top court held a hearing into the matter of whether the arrest was legal or not.

After hearing the NAB counsel, the court determined that the arrest was indeed legal.

Following this development, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi summoned an emergency meeting of a seven-member committee to review the situation and devise a comprehensive strategy to secure the safe and early release of the party chair.

The senior-most PTI leader announced the party’s plan to move the apex court, challenging the IHC's decision.

PTI's legal team — headed by the party's senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry — then submitted the petition to the SC.

“It is therefore, respectfully prayed that leave to appeal may please be granted against the impunged order 09-05-2023 passed by Hon’ble Islamabad High Court […] may be set-aside and further after hearing the parties the warrant dated 01-05-2023 issued by Chairman NAB may be declared void and further be directed to release the petitioner/accused forthwith in the interest of justice,” the petition filed by Arshad Ali Chaudhary read.

However, the registrar's office returned the petition minutes after it was submitted.

The registrar's office stated that the PTI chief did not approach the relevant forum, adding that he could file an intra-court appeal.

The registrar office also stated that the petition did not have the signatures of the PTI chief.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly...