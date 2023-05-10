Will FBISE exams take place today?

After the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, violent protests erupted, leading to the cancellation of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) examinations scheduled for May 10.

The Pakistan Studies exam for class nine will not be conducted in both Pakistan and abroad. The board's controller of examinations stated that a new date for the exam will be announced later.

The arrest took place at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) following a warrant from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party called for nationwide protests and urged supporters to block roads and close shops. Consequently, PTI workers staged protests in various cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

The British Council has also cancelled all exams scheduled for May 10, while the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Hyderabad and the Board of Secondary Education in Karachi have decided to proceed with the exams.

In Punjab, the ninth-class exam slated for May 10 has been cancelled, and the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) stated that a new date will be announced.

Additionally, the PHED has issued an order to close all colleges and universities in the province.