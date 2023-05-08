PTI to hold rallies in Islamabad on May 14 in 'solidarity with judiciary'

Supporters of PTI attend an election campaign rally ahead of the general election in Karachi on July 22, 2018. — AFP

A day after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said the support should be extended to the Supreme Court and not any individual, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced holding public rallies in Islamabad at 101 spots to express solidarity with the Constitution and the judiciary on May 14 — when election to the Punjab Assembly is scheduled to be held on the top court's order.

Addressing a ceremony on minority rights in Lahore, the chief justice — without naming anyone — had said: “Please don’t say that you support us. I’m just one of the members of the Supreme Court.”

The CJP had further said the protection of the Constitution is the fundamental responsibility of the Supreme Court and added that the court’s decision is final if it’s not challenged.

Last week, the PTI held a rally in Lahore to "support the Constitution, Supreme Court, and the chief justice of Pakistan".

Addressing the rally, PTI Chairman Imran Khan — who was ousted as the prime minister through a no-confidence vote in April last year — had said: "It is the entire nation's decision to stand with the Constitution and [against] the way this mafia [coalition government] is putting pressure on and doing propaganda against the chief justice and [other] judges."

The PTI chairman had announced that his party would hold rallies every day till May 14.

According to a declaration issued by the former ruling party, it has formally sought permission for holding public gatherings at 101 spots in the capital from the Islamabad district administrator. The capital administration has been informed about the rallies via a letter, it added.

PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan said that his party would hold rallies at 4 pm on May 14 to express solidarity with the Constitution and the chief justice.

“The Constitution provides the citizens with the rights, including freedom of movement, assembly and speech,” he added.