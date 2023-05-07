VIDEO: Two grooms leave wedding procession to cast votes in Naushahro Feroze

Two grooms left their wedding procession to cast their votes in Sindh's Naushahro Feroze as the province held by-elections on Sunday (today).



The grooms — named Majid Babu and Rashid Babu — arrived at the polling station in Naushahro Feroze's town committee Mehrabpur to vote for the seat of general councillor on the day they were set to get married.

As per reports, both grooms exercised their right to vote by reaching the polling station. They were leaving for Hyderabad with the wedding procession.

Both Majid and Rashid said that even though getting married is the most important day in one's life, voting is equally important. They said that they cannot forget their right to vote even on their big day.

By-elections on the remaining 63 local body seats in five divisions of Sindh took place earlier today (Sunday).



The counting of votes is underway after polling concluded amid a few incidents of violence in different areas of the province.

The polling process began at 8am and continued until 5pm without any pause in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Khairpur and other cities.

It is pertinent to mention here that elections could not be held on the seats due to multiple reasons, including the deaths of some candidates.