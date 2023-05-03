Earthquake tremors felt in Islamabad, KP cities

A seismograph takes readings of an earthquake. — AFP/File

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a seismic monitoring centre said on Wednesday.

The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat district, North Waziristan, and Islamabad.

The quake’s shocks were also felt in Afghanistan’s Hindukush region.

The earthquake’s epicentre was the Hindukush region, European seismic monitoring centre said.

According to Pakistan's National Seismic Monitoring Centre the depth of the earthquake was 187 kilometres.

So far, no loss of life has been reported.

In March, an earthquake of 6.8 magnitudes shook parts of Pakistan killing nine people, including two women, and injuring over 160 others as well as causing many buildings to collapse.

The tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, and other areas of the country.

Back then, the epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Similar to the one that occurred today.

The earthquake's effects were also felt in Peshawar, Swabi, Lodhran, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Skardu, Kohat, Toba Tek Singh, Parachinar, Nowshera, and Khanewal.