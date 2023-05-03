National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf set up a special committee to investigate the recently-leaked audio in which Najam Saqib — the son of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar — can be heard selling a party ticket of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to a candidate of the Punjab provincial assembly, a notification from the assembly stated on Wednesday.
According to the notification the committee would be chaired by Mohammad Aslam Bhootani.
Other members of the committee include Shahida Akhtar Ali, Muhammad Abubakar, Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Syed Hussain Tariq, Naz Baloch, and Khalid Hussain Magsi.
The committee may take the assistance of any investigating agency and would submit its report to the National Assembly, the notification stated.
Last week, leaked audio purportedly features two separate telephonic conversations between former CJP's son and Abuzar Chadhar — a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate from PP137 — and Mian Uzair, a middleman between the two.
The three could be heard allegedly talking about the provincial assembly ticket recently issued by PTI.
In the audio, Najam can be heard asking Uzair for Rs12 million for the party ticket.
In one of the leaked audios, Najam Saqib allegedly asked Abuzar Chadhar to pay a visit to his father to thank him for a favour, while in the other, he argues with Mian Uzair over money.
On April 29, the former CJP — in a statement given to Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan" — confirmed that the voice in the audio call was of his son, Najam.
"It is my son’s voice in the leaked audio," the former top judge said when asked if it was his son in the purported call.
A day after the leak, the Imran Khan-led party launched an inquiry into the matter.
