Fawad calls ECP 'biased' as it issues notice to stop May Day rally

PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry speaks about the ECP's notice, in this still taken from a video, on April 30, 2023. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

After the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sent a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to stop holding Labour Day rally, his party's Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry Sunday termed the electoral body "biased" for causing "obstruction".



“The Election Commission has given notice to PTI to not hold a rally on Labour Day. The purpose of the May 1 holiday is for workers to stand up for their rights,” Fawad said in a video posted on PTI's Twitter account.



The ECP, in its notice to Khan, mentioned that it found out about the rally from Liberty Chowk to Nasir Bagh under his leadership.

In the notice, the electoral body's district monitoring officer mentioned that permission for rallies and processions must be sought from the district administration.

“Political parties and candidates are bound to inform the district administration before rallies and meetings. A rally without prior permission is a violation of the Election Commission’s code of conduct,” the notice read.

The PTI leader added that political parties organise rallies for the rights of workers.

“The whole society is seen standing with their workers. It is surprising to say that they can’t hold a rally on May 1,” he remarked.

Criticising the government, Fawad questioned the state of democracy in Pakistan. “What democracy is there in Pakistan? Where do we want to take the country?”

The former federal minister of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan-led government shared his annoyance at the “restrictions” imposed by the electoral body and notices sent to the party’s leadership.

“Sending notices to the leadership is illegal. [It] should be retracted,” he said, requesting for rallies to be allowed in Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad tomorrow as per schedule.

The former PTI minister said the party will write a letter to the ECP and the Chief Election Commissioner regarding the matter.

“If [one] can’t step out for workers’ rights, then when can [one] step out?” the politician questioned.

He further mentioned that the ECP's only job is to conduct elections and it s doing everything but that.

"Through every act, they proven to be biased and this, too, is also a step towards that, unfortunately," he said.

Earlier today, Fawad had announced that PTI will hold rallies starting from May 1 if the negotiations with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government fail.

Taking to Twitter, Chaudhry said that the PTI wants the negotiations to succeed, however, it has formulated a strategy in case the talks with the ruling coalition do not bear fruit.

He said that the rallies will begin in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar under the leadership of party chairman Imran Khan, asking the supporters to get ready for the "major movement".