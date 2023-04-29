Khairpur teacher's acquittal in child abuse case to be challenged: Sindh govt

The acquittal of a teacher, Sarang Sher, in a child sexual abuse case in Khairpur, will be challenged by the Sindh government, its spokesperson announced Saturday.

The province's prosecutor general has been instructed to file an appeal as soon as the court issues a written judgement, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab wrote on Twitter.

"So far just a short order acquitting Sarang Sher, clearly shown to be molesting the child in a video, has been announced by court. [Pakistan Peoples Party] Chairman Bilawal is also following up on this issue. Will keep all posted," he said.

A video of the teacher had gone viral on social media two years ago in which he could be seen allegedly sexually assaulting his student at his house in Khairpur's Thari Mirwah.

Afterwards, police registered three cases — including clauses related to terrorism — against Sher on the complaint of the child's father.

However, an anti-terrorism court had removed the terrorism clauses and transferred the case to a district and session judge.

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-IV, Khairpur, acquitted Sher on April 29. Sources told Geo News that the DNA reports of Sher and the child did not match.

They added that the teacher and the child's father had reached an agreement outside the court.

Following the acquittal, a picture of Sher outside the Khairpur court wearing a garland around his neck went viral, leading to renewed calls for action against him.