Truck art showcasing Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscapes on display in China

First ever Truck Art Exhibition held in China, at Silk Road International Art Centre in Langfang — Twitter/@PakAmbChina

BEIJING: The first truck art exhibition showcasing Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscape has kicked off in China’s Langfang to celebrate Pakistan’s 83rd National Day and 2023 as the China-Pakistan Year of Tourism Exchanges.

The exhibition will continue till July 24 and was organised by Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, in collaboration with Silk Road International Art Centre, Langfang and renowned Truck Artists enterprise — Phool Patti.

The opening ceremony was attended by more than 300 people including Chinese dignitaries, government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, business executives, media representatives and the Pakistani community.

Welcoming the distinguished guests, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moinul Haque paid tribute to the founding father of the nation, leaders, martyrs, and heroes for their invaluable contributions to making Pakistan a reality.

He stated that it was now the nation’s collective responsibility to make Pakistan a peaceful, progressive, prosperous, and pluralistic country.

The ambassador also highlighted the strengths of Pakistan as a tourist destination, inviting Chinese friends to visit the country, especially this year being celebrated as the China-Pakistan Year of Tourism Exchanges.

Underlining the time-tested nature of China-Pakistan friendship, the ambassador expressed the hope that the two countries would accord even greater importance to cultural and people-to-people exchanges to further promote and strengthen the goodwill and friendship between our two people, especially the younger generation.

Haque spoke about the colourful truck art in Pakistan which has unique and creative manifestations of showcasing Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscapes.

Jin Yongsheng, Vice Chairman of ENN, the parent group of Silk Road International Art Centre, noted with satisfaction the centre’s cooperation with Pakistan’s embassy and expressed his fondness for Pakistan’s diverse culture.

He underlined that his centre was proud of hosting this exhibition introducing the wonderful work of renowned Pakistani artists to the Chinese audience.

Ali Salman Anchan, the team leader from Phool Patti expressed his delight in coming to China and being part of the first Truck Art exhibition in China of this grand scale.

He conveyed his gratitude to the people of China for giving him and other artists so much respect and affection.

A specially-designed truck model and other items ranging from bicycles, murals, clothes, fans, and ceramic pots were designed by the ‘Phool Patti’ team for the exhibition which would last for three months. The team would also hold special live workshops for the visitors to the exhibition.

The students of Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) also presented a spectacular cultural performance.