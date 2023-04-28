VIDEO: Twitterati reacts to monkey caught scaling Parliament House

In a delightful turn of events, a monkey was caught on camera pacing up and down on the edge of the rooftop of the Parliament House building in Islamabad on Friday, immediately becoming a hilariously-commented meme on social media.



Taking to Twitter, a journalist posted the video, drawing comments from social media users that at least 'someone' was seriously concerned about the legislature.

The video inadvertently also drew a flurry of side-splitting comments targetting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ata Tarar, and others.

Rhesus Macaque, as this species of monkey is known biologically is in abundance in Isalamad's woods and bushes.

These are one of the oldest species of monkeys and are native to southeast, south, and central Asia.

Their coat is usually brownish in colour. The faces of adults are pink while the rest of the body has light brown fur.

On April 18, an Indian civet cat broke into Parliament House, causing chaos and damaging several office items.

The animal managed to find its way into the office of Additional Secretary Senate Hafeezullah Sheikh.

Videos of the animal's adventures were shared on social media, with the Indian civet cat seen entering the office through broken glass.

It then roamed around the space amid visuals of destruction — a fallen television, upturned monitors, papers strewn about, dislodged plants, and a damaged ceiling.