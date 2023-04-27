Sindh govt announces holiday on Monday

The Sindh government on Thursday announced a public holiday on the occasion of Labour Day, a notification from the Services, General, and Administration Department said.
“The Government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 01st May, 2023 (Monday) as a Public Holiday throughout the Province of Sindh on the occasion of Labour Day,” the notification read.
All offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administration control of Government of Sindh, except essential services will observe public holiday.
The purpose of celebrating this day is to initiate steps for providing job protection to labourers and industrial workers against any exploitation.
