Jude Law shares he stayed in character as Captain Hook on Peter Pan & Wendy set

Jude Law has recently revealed why he stayed in character as Captain Hook while filming Peter Pan & Wendy on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



During the show, Jude told Jimmy that he decided to remain as Hook the whole time around the child stars while filming on the Disney+ movie.

“A lot of the reactions that you see are their reactions to me for the first time,” said the 50-year-old.

Jimmy asked whether he ever got to meet real Jude.

“They met Jude at the end and I did what every adult should do to bribe children, I hired an ice cream van,” stated the actor.

Jude added, “I drove it onsite.”

“You understand a little more about why Hook is the way he is,” stated the actor.

Jude explained, “How he came to Neverland, the relationship between him and Peter and how it really started. And so, you really get into …a little bit of the damage that was done to him, and why he's quite as awful as he is.”

Jude disclosed he had to learn how to sword fight for the movie with his left hand. He also kept the hook on all day.

Meanwhile, Jude could be seen sporting a new moustache on the show which he grew himself for his new movie.