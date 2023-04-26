Pakistani charity honoured by Turkiye for quake relief efforts

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presents the prestigious award of 'Supreme Sacrifice of the Republic of Turkiye' to Ikramul Haq Subhani. — Alkhidmat Foundation

Pakistan's charitable organisation Alkhidmat Foundation has been honoured by Turkiye for their rescue, relief and rehabilitation operation in the catastrophic earthquake that claimed over 50,000 lives in the Eurasian republic and neighbouring Syria, an official statement mentioned on Wednesday.



In recognition of its vital contributions, the prestigious award of “Supreme Sacrifice of the Republic of Turkiye” was conferred by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The foundation took swift action saving numerous lives after the two nations were hit by the deadly quakes in February this year.

Head of the Alkhidmat Foundation team (left) poses after receiving the honour. — Alkhidmat Foundation

According to the statement, comprising 47 dedicated members, the search and rescue team, led by Ikramul Haq Subhani, worked tirelessly for 10 days in the earthquake's aftermath.

Known as 'Pak 10', the team collaborated with international counterparts, employing advanced equipment to locate survivors and retrieve victims from the rubble, the statement added.



It said President Erdogan expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Alkhidmat Foundation and the Pakistani people for their unwavering support during this challenging period.

Certificate awarded to the charity. — Alkhidmat Foundation

Responding to the president's remarks, Subhani emphasised “the deep bond between Pakistan and Turkiye, a connection that drives both nations to assist one another in times of need”.

Dr Hafeezur Rehman, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan's president, congratulated the organisation's volunteers on receiving the esteemed award, saying that “the award represents a source of pride for the entire nation”.

Medal awarded to the charity. — Alkhidmat Foundation

In addition to their search and rescue work, Alkhidmat Foundation also provided essential relief supplies, including food, tents, blankets, clothing, hygiene kits, and tarpaulin to the victims of the earthquake.

“The charity's relentless efforts have endeared them to the Turkish people and reinforced the strong bond between the two countries,” the statement added.