VIDEO: Naseem Shah shares Sheer Khurma with Blackcaps players

As the festivities of Eid come to a close, Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah shared the joys of Eid ul Fitr with New Zealand cricketers by explaining how Muslims celebrate this holiday.



During his short masterclass, Naseem also introduced the Blackcaps players to Sheer Khurma — a sweet dish considered to be one of the most delightful features of Eid.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of Naseem with the Kiwi players, writing: "A sweet way to celebrate Eid with our guests. Speedster Naseem Shah shares the joy of Eid and introduces the New Zealand cricketers to sheer khurma".

The speedster explains to Blackcaps players Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell about what Muslims eat, what they wear, and how they greet each other on Eid.

Naseem proceeds to talk about the Sheer Khurma saying that it is very special for us.

"First of all, in the morning we change our dress for the prayers. After the prayers, we make this dish for Eid," he said.

He then stands and embraces the players in the traditional three-hug greeting, and tells them about Eidi — the tradition of giving gift money.

"But I don't have any at the moment," he jokes.

Then in visible excitement, Naseem helps the Kiwi players taste the Sheer Khurma. Once that is done, the players exchange opinions about the importance of exploring different cultures.

