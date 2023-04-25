Saqib Nisar talks of filing contempt case against PM Shehbaz Sharif in new alleged audio leak

Former chief justice Saqib Nisar (left) and lawyer Khawaja Tariq Raheem. — Twitter

Kicking up more controversy, a new audio clip has been leaked that purportedly features former top Supreme Court judge Saqib Nisar giving legal tips to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) counsel Khawaja Tariq Raheem on how to build a clear contempt of court case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the judicial battle between the government and the Imran Khan-led party continues to escalate.

Raheem is a counsel in the case regarding the chief justice's suo motu powers, which have become a bone of contention between the ruling alliance and the PTI that is building pressure on the former for holding polls according to Supreme Court orders.



This leak comes days after an audio phone call, allegedly between Mahjabeen Noon — the mother-in-law of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial — and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim’s wife, Rafia Tariq, had surfaced Sunday, where the two women apparently discussed snap polls, their support for the chief justice and their resentment towards the incumbent government.

The latest leaked audio has a discussion between Nisar and the lawyer, regarding the judgement of a seven-member bench on a "suo motu" notice taken by the apex court in 2010. The ex-CJP was heard telling the details of the judgment to Raheem and asking him to look into the matter as it was a "way out" for them.

Saqib Nisar also asked the lawyer to file a contempt of court case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, via Muneer Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Raheem said in the video that a verdict by the three-member bench would be out soon, in reference to the verdict issued by an eight-member bench which issued a stay on the case of clipping top justice's powers.



The three-member bench had directed the government to release Rs21 billion by April 27 for the snap polls, and had warned of serious consequences in case of non-compliance with orders.

Moreover, Nisar also refers to the ouster of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sardar Tanveer Ilyas as the Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister over contempt of court.

At this, the senior lawyer said that they were planning to file another contempt case

Here is the transcript of the latest audio leak:

Saqib Nisar: Khawaja Sahab, I wanted to tell you something.

Tariq Raheem: Yes.

Saqib Nisar: A judgement, please look into that. This is a seven-member judgement.

Tariq Raheem: Of whom? [Or which one?]

Saqib Nisar: Jee this is the sou motu (notice) number 4 of 2010, sir. This seven-member judgement, 2012, has been reported on page number 553 of the Supreme Court.

Tariq Raheem: Okay

Saqib Nisar: This is okay, right?

Tariq Raheem: I will look into it.

Saqib Nisar: Whoever is your lawyer, tell him to check it out. It states that if... Never mind, you'll know when you will read it.

Tariq Raheem: I will read. I have seen the seven-member bench judgement. They have stated in it that until the act is not formulated... if you read it carefully, clause three has it...

Saqib Nisar: Yeah, yeah.

Tariq Raheem: They have given a way in it as well. Just see that.

Saqib Nisar: Yes sir, I have seen that. That is the way out for you.

Tariq Raheem: That is the way out.

Saqib Nisar: That is the way out or else there is no case.

Tariq Raheem: Yes exactly. I will see that as well.

Saqib Nisar: And secondly Khawaja sahab, if someone is ready from your side, then use Muneer Ahmed Khan's [case] as well. It is a very clear case of contempt of court.

Tariq Raheem: We are working on it.

Saqib Nisar: Whatever happened in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, after that any...

Tariq Raheem: We are only waiting for the three-member bench's verdict. It can take another half an hour. After that, we are filing another contempt of court case.

Saqib Nisar: Okay then. Thank you, sir, thank you.