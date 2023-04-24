Police say 3 killed, multiple injured in 'suicide attack' on Swat police station

SWAT: Police said that at least three people were killed and multiple others injured in a "suicide attack" on a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in Swat's Kabal.
District Police Officer (DPO) Shafi Ullah Gandapur confirmed that as a result of the blast, the police station building had collapsed.
CTD DIG Khalid Sohail said the building's collapse caused a power outage, the extent of which is yet to be determined.
The latest attack comes as Pakistan faces a rise in terrorism incidents, with militants targeting law enforcers in their new offensive. The security agencies have also ramped up operations against the terrorists.
This is a developing story and will be updated soon.
