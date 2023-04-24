Govt’s evacuation plan successful as 427 Pakistanis reach Port Sudan

The picture shows people being evacuated from war-torn Sudan. — APP

More than 400 Pakistanis successfully reached Port Sudan for their onward repatriation from the battle-hit country through special flights, Prime Minister's Office said Monday.

For the last 72 hours, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was personally monitoring the emergency plan for the evacuation of Pakistani nationals, according to the statement.

The PMO added that the evacuated Pakistanis who were being repatriated to Pakistan through special flights were provided accommodation and food by the government.

The diplomatic missions of Pakistan and other countries in the region were supporting Pakistan in the evacuation process.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar, foreign ministry officers and Pakistan’s ambassador in Sudan.

He particularly appreciated the military authorities and other relevant people for their expertise and dutifulness in formulating an effective evacuation plan and its successful implementation.

He also expressed gratitude to Air Chief Marshal Zaheed Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Nadeem Anjum for their special efforts in the evacuation process which involved multiple challenges and risks.

The government authorities evacuated the Pakistani nations through safe routes and they are being moved in small groups from Khartoum to safe locations.

The prime minister thanked the leadership of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt for extending support for the evacuation of Pakistani nationals.

The measures for the protection of the stranded Pakistani nationals in Sudan were being constantly monitored and Pakistan’s embassy was also in constant contact with them.

The embassy had also established a helpline where the stranded Pakistanis can contact for any help or guidance.

Evacuation process underway



Across the city of five million, army and paramilitary troops have fought ferocious street battles since April 15, leaving behind charred tanks, gutted buildings and shops that have been looted and torched.

More than 420 people have been killed and thousands wounded, according to UN figures, amid fears of wider turmoil and a humanitarian disaster in one of the world’s poorest nations.

US special forces launched a rescue mission early Sunday for around 100 embassy staff and their relatives, swooping in with Chinook helicopters to fly them to a military base in Djibouti.

US President Joe Biden condemned the violence, saying it is "unconscionable and it must stop".

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said UK forces had also evacuated diplomats and their families "amid a significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff".

Germany and France meanwhile announced Sunday that they had begun evacuating their nationals and those from other countries.

A French plane carrying around 100 people of multiple nationalities "landed in Djibouti", according to French President Emmanuel Macron, with a second flight of another 100 people expected to leave Sunday evening.



Long convoys of UN vehicles and buses were seen leaving Khartoum heading east to Port Sudan on the Red Sea, 850 kilometres (530 miles) away by road, carrying "citizens from all over the world", according to one Sierra Leonean evacuee.

Taking advantage of a recent brief lull in fighting, residents of Khartoum rushed to organise buses out — mainly north to Egypt — sharing drivers’ numbers, safe routes, and advice on visa restrictions on social media.