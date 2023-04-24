Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. — APP/File

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday demanded the Supreme Court take suo motu notice into the alleged leaked audio call between Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial's mother-in-law and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer's wife.

Taking to Twitter, the interior minister said that the Supreme Court should take the suo motu notice so that the real facts and background behind the alleged audio leak come to light.

"An urgent forensic audit of the audio leak should be carried out on a priority basis," said Sanaullah.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that every Pakistani is concerned about the audio between the two women.

"Housewives are usually apolitical and don't discuss topics like the one in this audio regarding the election case which is currently being heard in the court and is of serious nature," he wrote.

Audio leak

A day earlier, a call between CJP's mother-in-law Mahjabeen Noon and PTI lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim’s wife, Rafia Tariq, surfaced on social media.

In the purported audio, the two women can be heard discussing snap polls, their support for the chief justice and their resentment towards the incumbent government.



CJP Bandial's mother-in-law and the PTI counsel's wife, in the allegedly leaked call, could be heard talking about their concern for the chief justice amid the ongoing election delay case which is being heard by a three-member bench at the Supreme Court.

Mahjabeen is heard extending support to her son-in-law in the midst of the rift between the government and the apex court.

"Weaken them and strengthen them," the CJP's mother-in-law said.

They also vaguely discuss being in a Lahore rally where there were hundreds of thousands of people.